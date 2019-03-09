Australia admits failings in Pacific, as China looms

Australia has admitted it had not focused enough attention on its Pacific backyard but vowed to make “long overdue” amends, amid growing Chinese influence in the region.

“I think we would have to accept some criticism,” Australia’s minister for international development and the Pacific, Anne Ruston, told AFP on Friday.

“We have perhaps not put as much attention and effort into our own region as we should of.”

In recent months, Ruston has been at the sharp end of trying to fix that — jetting to-and-fro between Australia and far-flung Pacific Islands, as part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “step-up” in the region.

The policy includes more aid, more security assistance, more diplomats working in the region and, crucially, more face-to-face contacts.

It is, in large part, a response to Beijing’s growing economic, political and military activity in the region.

“I think we’ve had our focus gazed much further afield for a very long time,” said Ruston. “It has certainly, more recently, been forced to be refocused back onto our own region.”

“That’s a good thing. And it was certainly long overdue.”

While Australia was more focused on Fallujah than Fiji, China has been doling out loans and investment in the region and scooping up natural resources and telecoms contracts.

Still, Ruston rejected suggestions that Australia, by moving to develop security facilities in Papua New Guinea and Fiji is causing the type of militarisation many complain China is embarking on.

“This is our region, this is our area, this is where we live,” she said. “However you see the security and sovereignty of our region the Pacific is extremely important to Australia.”