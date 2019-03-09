Colombia to allow Venezuelans to enter on expired passports

Colombia will allow Venezuelans to cross the border using expired passports in view of the difficulty of renewing travel documents in the neighbouring country in the midst of its economic crisis, the migration agency said on Friday. More than 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing widespread food and medicine shortages and a complex political crisis have migrated to Colombia in recent years, overtaxing the South American country’s already-limited public healthcare, housing and utilities.

Many arrive without visas because they are unable to renew their passports.

Passport renewals in Venezuela are “nearly impossible because of the high cost of the document, because of a lack of primary materials to make them and because of other actions from the Venezuelan side to curb the exit of Venezuelans,” said Christian Kruger, the head of Colombia’s migration agency.

Venezuelans will now be able to use old passports for up to two years after their expiry date, Kruger said in a statement.