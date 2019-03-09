Bilawal Bhutto wants to meet Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s party Bilawal Bhutto want to meet Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Saturday.

Qamar Zaman Kaira submitted an application to Home Department Punjab.

The letter stated that “Bilawal Bhutto would like to visit Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health.”

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and Jameel Sommoro will accompany Bilawal Bhutto.

According to sources Nawaz Sharif is not feeling well and he has refused to move to hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Government to provide best treatment to the PML(N) founder.