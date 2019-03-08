JIT seeks records of Zardari, Talpur’s 75 properties

The joint investigation team (JIT) responsible for the ongoing investigation of the fake bank accounts and money laundering case, on Friday, directed the Sindh microfilming department Inspector General to provide the record of 75 properties owned by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The JIT, formed on the Supreme Court’s orders, wrote a letter to seek these scanning records from the microfilming department at the Sindh Board of Revenue and directed the inspector general to appear before it along with the record.

The documents state that these 75 properties are in the name of Zardari and Talpur. The scanning record entry of the properties pertains to Tando Allahyar, Badin, Hyderabad, Larkana, Benazirbad and South Karachi.

