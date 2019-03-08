Sindh takes over five more seminaries

The government of Sindh Friday took control of five more religious seminaries in Karachi as part of a crackdown on banned outfits under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Provincial auqaf department took administrative control of Madrassah Riazul Janna in North Karachi, Jamaatul Aman and Huzaifa bin Eman in North Nazimabad, Madrassah Ma’az bin Jabal in Landhi and Jamia Masjid Hunain in Quaidabad. The provincial authorities have taken over more than 10 seminaries and mosques in the city in last three days.

The provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan had on Wednesday sealed or took over administrative control of scores of establishments run by the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), appointing new khateebs and imams to replace the existing ones at the mosques and madaris.

The Sindh government had taken over control of 56 facilities run by the JuD and FIF, including schools, hospitals and madaris in different districts of the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab had confirmed that the madaris and public welfare facilities being run by the proscribed outfits in Sindh province had been taken over by the provincial government.

However, he had clarified that the services at such schools, hospitals and madaris would continue for the general public under the administrative control of the government and that no person would be denied the services being provided through these institutions.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.