PA passes resolution paying tribute to women

The Punjab Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Friday while paying tribute to the women on the eve of International Women’s day that was marked worldwide. The legislators from both the opposition and treasury benches emphasized to strengthen the women by removing loopholes so that they could stand with men in every filed.

The out of turn resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt that was passed unanimously in the House on Friday. “This House pays tribute not only to the women of Pakistan but across the world on the eve of ‘International Women Day’ for fighting their rights. No society can come on the path of progress until their women are empowered and educated. The women of Pakistan are participating in every filed and playing their pivotal role in country’s progress,” said the resolution. She emphasized to make the women more empowered adding the efforts should be made for their equal rights. She also stressed for the constitution of a women parliamentary group in Punjab Assembly. Moreover, speaking on the occasion, Hina said that the women MPAs should also be given development funds enabling them to spend the funds for the betterment of their people as these funds are given to male MPAs of the House. She was of the view that today’s session of Punjab Assembly should have been chaired by a woman lawmaker to mark the Women’s Day.

The Hose took an interesting turn when PML-N’s Sheikh Allaudin said that our women should also take care of their husbands while doing expensive shopping. He stressed the women to help men at a time when Pakistan is passing through a difficult time. Sheikh’s statement annoyed some women who seemed commenting on Sheikh’s statement “to look after their husbands while buying expensive items’.

Earlier, heated arguments were exchanged between PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan and minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal when Iqbal accused the last government of PML-N of corruption in Lahore Waste Management Company. The situation got tensed during the Question-Hour when Malik Ahmed asked a supplementary question to minister for Local Government Raja Basharat regarding the current status of LWMC. Although Basharat was there in the House to give answer related to his ministry, Aslam Iqbal jumped into the matter and accused the PML-N for corruption in LWMC. It annoyed Malik Ahmed who asked the Chair Mian Shafi to restrain Iqbal for using the language of streets and roundabouts.

Minister Iqbal reiterated that PMLN was fully involved in corruption while awarding contracts in LWMC while Malik Ahmed said that PMLN had not committed any corruption at all. Both the lawmakers came close to each other for a physical scuffle that was avoided by the timely intervention of former Speaker Rana Iqbal who said that Aslam Iqbal isn’t supposed to give answers in the presence of concerned minister Raja Bashart who is also sitting in the House. The Chair also restrained Iqbal to give answers in the presence of concerned minister.

The session was later adjourned to meet again on Monday afternoon.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.