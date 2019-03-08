CM Buzdar okays increment of Rs1500 for industrial workers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Friday, announced plans to issue labour cards to the industrial workers across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the information available with media sources, the Punjab government took the decision in a meeting held to review the performance of the Labour and Manpower Department.

The provincial chief executive was briefed about the performance of the department in addition to the steps being taken for the well-being of the industrial workers. It was also decided to raise the monthly salaries of industrial workers from Rs 15,000 to 16, 5000.

CM Buzdar said, “The labours will be able to buy items on the concessional price by using their special Labour cards.”

He relayed that the residential colonies were being constructed, whereas the process of automation in the social security hospitals was also underway.

On Thursday, Buzdar had given orders to establish kidney transplant counters at all teaching hospitals across the province. He directed this while presiding over a meeting of the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) in Lahore, where he also announced to establish the regional offices of the association.

He had warned that he would not tolerate the unlawful business of human organ transplantation and legal action would be taken against all involved in this heinous business.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.