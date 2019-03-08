SIH celebrated Women’s Day at its premises

Women make up more than 50 percent of the world’s population and their role has changed tremendously and is making great impact in our society today.

To acknowledge the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, Shifa International Hospital (SIH) celebrated the International Women’s Day on Friday with great enthusiasm. The 2019 theme #BalanceforBetter focuses on innovative ways in which we can advance gender equality and the empowerment of women

Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting & Heritage Chairman Faisal Javed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that women can contribute immensely by their participation in social, economic and political decision making to build a balanced, safer, more inclusive and harmonious society. He reiterated the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s government for women empowerment and reaffirmed the commitment for continuous advocacy and support to ensure equal rights of women in all walks of life.

Blind rock climber, artist and social activist Dr Zarina Hassan gave a heart-warming and inspirational talk on the occasion. She lost her eyesight to glaucoma a few years ago and at present, can barely distinguish between light and dark. She shared her life story as how she managed to overcome adversity with self-belief, passion and determination and eventually evolved herself into an artist, a writer and a social activist. She said that her work is meant to inspire and give hope and to radiate positivity.

Renowned Pakistani adventure athlete Samar Khan who had become the first woman in the world to cycle atop 4,500 metre high Biafo Glacier in the Karakoram mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan and reached Pakistan-China border, Khunjerab from Islamabad on a bicycle and rode over 4,693 metres to set a national record, inspired the audience with her thrilling story of dedication and courage. She said that being a female, it was never easy for her to accomplish her dream; still nothing can stand ahead of resilience, and determination. She advised the female audience to keep dreaming and exploring their purpose of life by facing life’s adversity with courage.

Talking on the occasion, SIH Chief Executive Officer Dr Manzoorul Haq Qazi said that women play a significant role in nurturing and managing a family in different roles as a mother, daughter, sister and a wife.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.