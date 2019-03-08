SC turns away activists pursuing action against ex-SSP Anwar

The Supreme Court (SC), on Friday, turned down a constitutional petition filed by civil society representatives for a commission against 444 alleged extra-judicial killings by former Malir superintendent of police (SSP), Rao Anwar along with his police team.

SC’s registrar office turned down the petition to form a broader independent commission to be headed by a retired superior court judge in this regard, raising objections that the petitioners had neither approached the right forum nor justified themselves for not doing so.

The petitioners included social activist, Muhammad Jibran Nasir, Muhammad Khan, Jamshed Raza, Mahmood Aquila Ismail and Nazim Fida Hussain Haji. They had filed the petition under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution against Anwar, Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) and the federal government through their lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi. The petition had pleaded the top court to direct the proposed commission to inquire whether the 444 extrajudicial killings conducted by Anwar and his police officers were genuine encounters and in accordance with the law.

It further urged that if all or any of these extrajudicial killings were found illegal, what administrative and penal action should be taken against the officer(s).

The petition also asked to identify the civil servants and politicians, including the Sindh police officers, who had prevented and subverted the accountability of any of these illegal extrajudicial killings conducted by SSP Anwar and others.

It even questioned whether the victims of such extrajudicial killings were entitled to any compensation from the government and whether such compensation should be recovered from the concerned police officers found involved.

The petition also requested the authorities to suggest various measures to prevent future extrajudicial killings from taking place.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.