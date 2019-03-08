Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan, in a recent meeting with US Senator Mitt Romney, the chair of the US Foreign Relations Subcommittee on South Asia, emphasised that denying the Kashmiris their right to self-determination would make peace an elusive goal. He was speaking in the context of India’s repulsive measures in the restive valley which led to an armed uprising and diplomatic escalation in the region.

The latest showdown between Islamabad and New Delhi implied that the road to sustainable peace lies in a transparent plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the UN’s watch. Detaching Kashmir from Indo-Pak relations would essentially lead to further hostilities on which the Indian leadership needs to introspect.

Recent discrimination and organised attacks against Kashmiris across the country has internationalised the matter to much extent. While they have been subjected to oppression for decades, the past three years were starkly horrific. This has been duly highlighted by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the UN’s human rights report published last summer.

Perhaps, the Narendra Modi-led government miscalculated the assessment and its over reliance on hawkish elements aggravated the already tense environment.

Accusing Pakistan of fomenting trouble in Kashmir was part of his leadership’s policy of cashing on the situation and boosting prospects of electoral victory. Since it has miserably backfired owing to strategic blunders made in the last few days, the time has come for a meaningful dialogue on the ‘K factor’ not only with Islamabad but the Kashmiri leadership as well. Involving leaders such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah will lead to reconciliation and stabilisation of the valley.

But would the Hindutva regime New Delhi really listen? That remains unlikely for now. In this case, a multilateral diplomatic approach led by Islamabad is the only way out to resolve the longstanding dispute. Bilateral talks have historically met a dead end which brought matters back to square one–the core reason why regional and global powers get involved during tensions).

Hence, there is an urgent need to revisit the hindering factors and evolve past proposals such as the four-point and Chenab formulas. Of course, the right to self-determination must remain the key objective since it would lead to economic and social integration of the Kashmiris in the foreseeable future. *

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.