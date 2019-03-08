Women’s status in Pakistan

On Women’s Day 2019, it is important that this country reflects on the status it has accorded its women citizens. Accounting for nearly 49 percent of the total population, Pakistani women continue to struggle to stand on equal footing socially and economically with their male counterparts. In December 2019, Pakistan was ranked at 148 out of 149 by the World Economic Forum in the Global Gender Gap Index. It was the lowest-ranked country in South Asia.

Data from the International Labour Organisation doesn’t paint a much better picture. Standing at 82.5 percent, the Labour Force Participation Rate is three times higher than women’s, which stands at a mere 24.8 percent. The gender pay gap is also one of the highest in the world at 34 percent, while the global average is 20 percent. In most industries, women in Pakistan can expect to earn only 60 percent of what equally qualified men would earn for the same amount of labour. Considering that nearly half of the population has been economically marginalised, it is no wonder that Pakistan continues to struggle economically and remains dependent on loans and economic favours from its wealthy allies.

Pakistani women’s problems don’t end here either. An appallingly high number of them are vulnerable to violence and abuse. A survey by the Thompson Reuters Foundation ranked this country the sixth most dangerous for women in 2018. It highlighted a high risk for both sexual and non-sexual violence, as well as regressive cultural practices such as child marriage, forced marriage and female genital mutilation. Survey results also mentioned that lack of access to justice in rape cases remains a serious issue. Regarding rape, it is pertinent to mention that the narrative surrounding the Zainab rape case which shocked the country in early 2018 remained focused on capital punishment for the accused rather than addressing toxic masculinity. Acid attacks also remain an issue, and the chemicals used for these heinous crimes remain freely available.

However, there has been some progress in terms of legislation. The Women’s Protections Act 2006 reversed some of the anti-women clauses of the infamous Hudood Ordinance, and also made DNA evidence acceptable in rape cases. In 2010, the protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act was passed in 2010. Sindh and Balochistan passed the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act in 2013 and 2014 respectively, while Punjab passed the Protection of Women Against Violence Act in 2016. Still, lack of awareness of these laws continues to be a hurdle in improving the status of women. As such, the struggle for gender equality continues. Considering this is a Naya Pakistan, we hope the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government strives to make this a new country for women during its term in office as well. *

