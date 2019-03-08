Women players sue USA Soccer for gender discrimination

LOS ANGELES: All members of the reigning World Cup champion USA women’s soccer team sued the USA National Soccer Federation on Friday, claiming the organisation pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Los Angeles on International Women’s Day, came three years after several players filed a similar complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “In light of our team’s unparalleled success on the field, it’s a shame that we still are fighting for treatment that reflects our achievements and contributions to the sport,” said USA co-captain Carli Lloyd. The players, a group that also includes the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, say they have been consistently paid less money than their male counterparts even though their performance has been superior to the men’s team. USA Soccer did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the lawsuit, which comes three months before the women’s team opens its World Cup title defence in France. The issues brought up in the lawsuit also include the medical treatment and coaching they receive as well as how often they play and the way in which they travelled to matches. The U.S. women’s team has enjoyed unparalleled success in international soccer, including three World Cup titles, four Olympic gold medals and numerous other international competitions.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.