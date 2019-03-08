Smith, Warner left out of Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs

Steve Smith and David Warner were Friday left out of Australia’s squad for their one-day series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games after their ball-tampering bans expire. Injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc was also omitted after failing to recover sufficiently from a pectoral muscle injury picked up during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra a month ago. Smith and Warner’s year-long suspensions for their part in attempting to alter the ball during a Test against South Africa expire on March 28, making them available for the fourth one-dayer in Dubai.

There had been much talk of them being rushed back into the side ahead of the World Cup in England in late May, but selectors opted to stick with the same 15-man squad that is currently in India. Selector Trevor Hohns said after consultation with head coach Justin Langer it had been decided they would be better served easing their way back at the Indian Premier League, which starts on March 23. With Starc also missing for the Pakistan series, being played in the United Arab Emirates, Australia have an unchanged squad from the one currently losing their series against India 2-0. How closely the current squad resembles the one for the World Cup will only be known by April 23, which is the deadline set by the International Cricket Council. But there are likely to be at least three changes, with Starc, Smith and Warner all set to be picked. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood also hopes to be fit after a back problem he picked up during the summer Test series against India. Australia play the first of five one-dayers against Pakistan on March 22 in Sharjah.

Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa.

