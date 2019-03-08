Women’s active role vital to National progress: first lady

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Friday said that the role of women in national development is of crucial importance and they need to be given an environment where they can grow and explore their skills.

“We must salute the women in our lives, because each one of us is playing a very important part for the society as a whole,” the first lady said while addressing a ceremony organized by the Serena Hotels to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi was chief guestat the ceremony. Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq also graced the occasion. “Women are no less than men, and it is their right to be provided equal opportunities to come forward and do their part,” she said while speaking on the occasion. “We need a conducive environment to progress and rise. Let’s not be silent anymore and stand up for our rights,” she added.

The ceremony was arranged to honour women from all walks of life on the International Women’s Day. Huge numbers of women from twin cities showed up at the ceremony, including the diplomatic community, international agencies, Serena associates, Serena Business Complex partners and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The hosts greeted the guests under a clear blue sky as women enjoyed various quiz and pop up games, winning prizes from Serena. Musicians played soulful melodies while a beautiful cake was cut towards the end of the ceremony, re-iterating the celebration of the Women’s Day.

The objective of the International Women’s Day is to celebrate the struggle for women’s rights in the economic, social, political and cultural domains, to reaffirm women’s solidarity in the struggle for peace and to show what women have achieved. The theme for International Women’s Day2019 was ‘Balance For Better’ .It acknowledged the growing global movement of advocacy, inclusion and support surrounding gender parity, and encouraged people to continue the fight for balance.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2019.