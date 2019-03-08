Tessa Thompson narrates short film ‘Brave Girl Rising’ for International Women’s Day

Tessa Thompson, David Oyelowo and poet Warsan Shire have teamed up to collaborate on the short film Brave Girl Rising, made by Girl Rising, the nonprofit behind the global campaign for girls’ education and empowerment.

In honour of International Women’s Day, the film follows 17-year-old Nasro, who has lived in the Dadaab refugee camp since age 7, as she pushes to continue her education and draws inspiration from the women in her life. The organization says the film is about, “how hope, love, and friendship can propel us beyond even the most bleak of circumstances.”

“We want to get people talking about the reality for refugee girls all over the globe, the barriers they face in securing basic human rights and the truly transformative power of education for girls living as refugees,” said Christina Lowery, CEO of Girl Rising. “We believe films like ours can turn bystanders into activists and we have seen first-hand the results of people who become engaged in the issue and are inspired to act.”

Shire, the poet behind Beyonce’s Lemonade, wrote the script for the 20-minute film from conversations she had with Nasro. The voice over is performed by Thompson while Oyelowo narrates the introduction to the piece.

“As a father to a beautiful daughter myself, I look for ways I can be effective rather than just angry about the injustices I see,” Oyelowo said of his involvement in the project, adding, “Behind each of the 17 million refugee girls around the world, there is a story like Nasro’s that deserves to be told. Proud to lend my voice to this powerful film and campaign and raise awareness for this pressing issue.”

Girl Rising launched its global campaign in 2012 and has partners in India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Thailand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and is expanding to Kenya and Guatemala this year. Girl Rising partnered with International Rescue Committee, HP and Citi to create and distribute Brave Girl Rising.

To coincide with the film’s release, Girl Rising, IRC, and Citi are teaming up with HP and Amplifier to launch a major campaign that will also include screening toolkits, curricula, take-action guides and a street art initiative.