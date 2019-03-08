People think celebs have no feelings, Kareena on being called aunty on Twitter

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who is quite popular on social media despite having no official presence on it. At a time when almost every Bollywood star is hooked to social media, Kareena has kept a safe distance. Or at least, she is not officially on it. But that doesn’t keep trolls away from her.

Every now and then, a picture of the Jab We Met actress makes it to Instagram or Twitter. And she too gets trolled.

Kareena, who makes an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s web chat show Pinch, was asked to read a mean tweet which referred to her as aunty and also asked her to dress her age.

Responding to the tweet, Kareena said, “People are so ignorant towards celebrity feelings. As if celebrity, actors, actresses don’t have any feelings. We have to take everything.”

The 38-year-old actress in an earlier interview in 2016 had said that there is no respect for actors any longer.

She had said, “Earlier, there was respect for the actor but now I don’t see such respect among people. Earlier, people used to get desperate to get one glimpse of their favourite actors, but now celebrities themselves put their bathroom pictures and too many weird pictures on social media.”

On the work front, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Good News with Akshay Kumar. The story of Good News revolves around two couples who face pregnancy issues. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is set to hit the screens on September 6.