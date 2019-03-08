‘Simpsons’ episode featuring Michael Jackson pulled

An old episode of “The Simpsons” featuring the voice of Michael Jackson is being pulled from all future broadcasts, the show’s producer told a newspaper, following a documentary about alleged child abuse by the late pop star. “It feels clearly the only choice to make,” James L. Brooks was quoted as telling the Wall Street Journal. The long-running cartoon show featured Jackson in 1991, during its third series, in a episode called “Stark Raving Dad”. He voiced a character in a psychiatric ward who believed he was the pop star. In the documentary, “Leaving Neverland”, two adult men say they were befriended by Jackson and abused by him from the ages of 7 and 10 in the early 1990s. It prompted a mixture of horror and disbelief when it ran on US cable channel HBO on Sunday and Monday. Some radio stations in Canada and the Netherlands stopped playing Jackson’s music.