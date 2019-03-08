Babri Masjid land dispute: Indian SC orders meditation

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court of India orders meditation in Babri Masjid case on Friday.

A retired Supreme Court judge will head the three member team. The Supreme Court order will submit their report in four weeks.

If the meditation fails by the members then Supreme Court will settle the dispute. A lower court has order the partition of the land among Muslims and Hindus in 2010.

In a Hindu-Muslim violence in 1992, Babri Masjid was destructed by Hindu mob. In the riots more then 2000 people were killed.