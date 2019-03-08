Art competition held in reference to IWD aims to portray the importance of women in society

As many as 42 female students from different universities and colleges expressed womanhood and its role in knitting the socio-economic fabric of our society in a painting competition. Development Communications Network (Devcom) organised this contest at the Fatima Jinnah Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in connection with the 8th National Women at Work Festival, an annual flagship public advocacy festival of Devcom to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD).

The participants used different materials and mediums to paint the varying predicaments of women in our country. Oil on canvas, pastels, charcoal, acrylics and watercolours were mostly used in an eight hour long marathon painting competition. The participants showed woman as a strong component of society who is otherwise considered as a weaker element.

Briefing about the competition, Devcom Director Munir Ahmed said the IWD was a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

Munir Ahmed said, every year Devcom develops its own theme and a set of events are planned around it that depict women’s struggle for their rights in Pakistan. This year ‘women in culture’ is the theme to focus on women’s work in the cultural sector. Women of our society are striving hard to get their due place in every profession to play their dynamic role to boost the economy and to make a robust society. In this struggle, they face many hurdles and stigmas, and unfortunately their work and struggle is undermined despite long journey of advocacy and awareness-raising efforts.

He said we need to recognise, appreciate and celebrate the women’s work to inspire more womenfolk to become part of the economic productivity. Women working in the culture sector are more stigmatised in Pakistan especially those engaged in the professions such as dance, music and theatre.

The event’s creative director Riffat Ara Baig said the participants had shown some marvellous work the best of which would be displayed in the festival’s forthcoming exhibition I Am A Woman at the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

She said the festival was achieving its objectives by engaging different segments of society in different activities despite lack of funds and sponsorships.

FJWU Fine Arts Department Head Dr Surriya Chaudhary said art can play a significant role in promoting and mainstreaming women’s rights and work. The colourful visuals can attract even illiterate persons and imagery can tell the stories without any text.

She said a comprehensive plan was needed to engage the young artists from the universities to play its dynamic role in the social change that we are looking for.

Participant Wajiha Manzoor Raja said though hand-cuffed and chained in rubbish stereotypes, the woman “I have painted is bearing the burden of the entire world. It is symbolic yet reflects the actual face of a woman’s work. We shall recognise women’s role in our family as well as in our society and will try to reduce her sufferings”.

