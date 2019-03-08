Historic books at Lahore Museum to be added to an e-library

Over 35,000 books of the Research & Reference Library at Lahore Museum are being scanned and converted into an e-library. The project will be completed in one and a half years, Deputy Librarian Muhammad Ameen says. “Eighty percent of the 35,000 books have been digitalised, whereas 500 ancient books have been scanned and saved in Portable Document Format,” Muhammad Ameen said. “Book lovers come here from distant locations and now they can access books from the comfort of their home.” Two university students, Aqsa and Humera, who came to the library for research purpose, said that the e-library would help them with their assignments. “I come to the library for studying history and now I can study from home,” Humera said. The rare books and historical records can be accessed on the e-library for free, but there would be a price for downloading it.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.