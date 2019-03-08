The trailer for new horror movie ‘Midsommar’ is as chilling as it can get

A couple named Dani and Christian head to a Swedish town to visit a friend for a special retreat that becomes more sinister with each creepy breath in the new unsettling trailer for A24’s ‘Midsommar’. “Christian says you’ve got some special thing planned,” Dani asks their friend as they and a group of others arrive on what initially looks to be an idyllic wooded property. “Yes, it is like a crazy nine-day festival,” the friend explains. “It only happens every 90 years.” Directed by Ari Aster, ‘Midsommar’ also stars Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe. Appropriate to its name, the film is expected to arrive sometime this summer. In the trailer, the group is greeted by a welcoming group, donned in white and wearing flower crowns, but soon ritualistic patterns emerge, hinting that the festival is run by a cult.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.