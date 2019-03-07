Govt to keep opp in loop over crackdown on banned outfits

The federal government on Thursday decided to keep opposition in the loop on the national security issues and affirmed that a broader strategy about action against proscribed outfits will be finalized in consultation with the parliamentary leaders of all the major political parties.

Briefing media after a meeting of the federal cabinet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said a consensus and national unity existed in the country on the issues of national interest, adding that the cabinet has decided to maintain that spirit in future as well. He said Pakistan wants to improve its economy and for the achievement of the objective, consensus and unity in the country is crucial.

Fawad said work on the National Action Plan (NAP) was underway since 2014, but due to certain reasons, it was not in the media focus. He said as far as implementation of NAP is concerned, merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) is a major step. He said under the NAP, it has been made clear that Pakistan will not allow anyone to use its soil against any other country. He said the activities of the proscribed organizations are already banned in the country. However, in order to ensure compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, additional measures are being taken, he added.

Fawad said the cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership were registered during their own tenure. They were under process in the past and now have started maturing and action is being taken against the accused, he said. “Moreover, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution and its officials have not been appointed by the present government. Government has nothing to do with the actions of the watchdog,” he added.

He said during the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to provide best medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

He quoted the prime minister as saying that PML-N supremo should be treated in the hospital and by the doctor of his own choice and that the recommendations of the medical board should be implemented.

He said the PTI government does not believe in victimization of the political opponents, adding that renewal of Air Blue license in the cabinet meeting is manifestation of this fact. He said it is strange that despite remaining in power for three decades, the PML-N leaders could not build even a single hospital where they could be treated. He said if such situation would have arisen in any other country, the political careers of the persons responsible would have come to an end.

On the recent escalation with India, Fawad said the entire world has appreciated Pakistan’s stance while Indian narrative has been totally rejected. He said the international press, which in the past used to be hostile, has been appreciating Pakistan’s steps for de-escalation of tensions in the region whereas Modi and India have become a laughing stock.

Earlier, the cabinet reviewed progress on implementation of government’s reform agenda. It expressed satisfaction over the steady progress being made in critical areas such as legal reforms, introduction of a new local government system, promotion of green growth, implementation of select water initiatives, FATA reforms, Balochistan reconciliation, poverty alleviation, Sarmaya-i-Pakistan and National Agriculture Emergency Program.

The progress on police reforms, southern Punjab and Karachi transformation was also discussed. On the economic front, the progress on revival of manufacturing and small and medium enterprises sector, financial inclusion, prime minister’s five million housing project, tourism, tax reforms, ease of doing business and energy sector was discussed in detail. Reforms in education, health and waste-management system were also reviewed.

The prime minister said as a first step the government is making the federal capital as model city and much-needed reforms are being introduced in health, education and other sectors. The model will be replicated in other major cities of the country to overcome the challenges of urbanization, depletion of green areas, waste management system and improving social sectors, he said, and directed that local government bills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab be tabled at the earliest.

The cabinet approved renewal of Regular Public Transport (RPT) License of M/s Airblue Limited with effect from November 20, 2018 to November 19, 2019. The meeting ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet in its meeting held on February 26, 2019.

The cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval to regularization of excess expenditure for financial year 2017-18 and supplementary grants for FY 2018-19

Finance Division also submitted before the cabinet annual report and audited financial statement of Audit Oversight Board (AOB) for the year 2018.

The cabinet approved signing/ratification of the OIC charter agreements and treaties concluded during the 46th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Abu Dhabi from March 1-2.

The cabinet approved signing of visa abolition agreement between Pakistan and Cuba for diplomatic, official and service passport holders. The cabinet was also briefed on the progress about identification of state-owned assets by all ministries and divisions.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.