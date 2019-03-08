Whole party, workers are bhutto: PPP

Yes I am bhutto, I am proud to be a bhutto. I can’t understand why finance minister Asad umer is criticizing Bilawal. The whole party, all workers are bhutto. These views were expressed by city information sectary Sageer Butt and other representative of the PPP Gujranwala. They said that Bilwal Bhutto never hid his father’s identity while Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose complete name is Imran Ahmad khan Naizi, was hiding his father’s identity. On this occasion Malik Bhutto, Sabar Bajwa, Tamior Dar, Abdulla Zubair and other leaders were also present. They said that whole nation knows about the character of General Omer, father of Asad omer who was responsible to break up East Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.