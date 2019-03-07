Women empowerment central to development and peace: moot

Speakers at a conference here on Thursday called for empowerment of women by providing them with a harassment/discrimination-free environment at home as well as workplace so that they are able to grow and contribute to the social as well as national development.

The event titled ‘2nd Women Law Conference 2019′ was organized by the Justice Helpline in collaboration with Law and Justice Commission and Paigham-e-Pakistan. Sindh High Court judges, women judges, senior lawyers, civil society members, journalists and law students participated in the conference. Justice Qamar Sultana Hussain, Justice (r) Majida Rizvi, Secretary Law and Justice Commission Dr Raheem Awan, Barrister Shahida Jamil, Senator Sherry Rehman, Justice (r) Qazi Khalid Ali and Prof Shaista Sarki were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that women are central to the democratic and economic development and their empowerment, equal status and effective participation in social, political and economic spheres is vital to moving democracy, good governance and development forward. They said the dream of building a healthier, better educated, more peaceful and more prosperous society cannot be realized without recognizing the inherent dignity of women and ensuring their active and robust role to build foundations of the society stronger. The speakers also stressed the need to promote a behavioural change through dissemination of laws related to women, mainstreaming gender into education and facilitating access to justice mechanisms for women and girls.

The objective of the conference was to provide a platform to the women lawyers to share their experiences and challenges at the workplace and discuss critical solutions and way forward for career advancement. It also provided an opportunity to the women lawyers to review and endorse women lawyers’ charter.

Separately, a workshop titled ‘Strong Woman, Strong Nation’ was held at a local hotel in Lahore to highlight the role of women in countering the challenges like fifth generation war in the light of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana were special guests. Dr Sameea Raheel Qazi, Maj Gen (r) Sohail Shafqat, Sabahat Javed, Dr Arshad and Dr Riaz were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion. A large number of people from a wide cross-section of society, including girl students, attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the speakers maintained that contribution of women in national development cannot be overlooked because their participation in nation-building is an important ingredient to obtain an equitable, peaceful and prosperous society. A society that honours the contribution of women, children and minorities is less likely to fall prey to violence, extremism and terrorism, they said, and added that women play a vital role in preventing the spread of extremist ideologies and activities as mothers, wives, sisters and daughters in the family settings and as professionals at the workplaces.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.