CM Buzdar opposes Metro fare hikes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Thursday, rejected a proposal to raise the Metro Bus fares and claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not wish to financially burden the masses. He said this while presiding a meeting of the Punjab cabinet’s standing committee on finance, and directed the concerned authorities to work upon other viable means to scale up the resources. CM Buzdar added, “It is our responsibility to provide relief to common man.” The committee, meanwhile, also approved the provision of financial assistance to the families of contract employees who die during the course of employment. Key decisions were also taken regarding the completion of the required process for hiring a new managing director of the Mass Transit Authority as well as new recruits in the media wing of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR).

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.