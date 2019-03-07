Court defers Dr Asim’s mega corruption hearing till March 11

An accountability court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of corruption reference filed against former state minister for petroleum, Dr Asim Hussain.

During the hearing, his representatives objected to the documents produced by a witness. Upon which, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court directed the witness to present original documents in the next hearing, scheduled on March 11.

It may be pertinent to mention here that Dr Hussain was previously allowed by the same court to travel abroad for medical treatment on November 17, 2018. The former petroleum minister is placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) because of a corruption reference filed by NAB against him.

Dr Hussain was arrested by Rangers on August 26, 2015, on an array of corruption charges. Last year, he was indicted along with former petroleum secretary, Ejaz Chaudhry, and several others over a corruption reference of over Rs 462 billion.

As many as 19 months later, his bail plea was referred to a referee judge, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar for final orders, who granted him bail, earlier this year.

NAB accuses Dr Asim of misusing his authority to illegally allot plots; encroaching upon state land for the expansion of Dr Ziauddin Hospital/Trust and money laundering. He is also being investigated for pursual of illegal gains, kickbacks and commission from the fertiliser cartel during his tenure in exchange of creating an artificial shortage of gas, which led to a skyrocketing of fertiliser prices.

The former minister is also alleged to have defrauded people in the name of a charity hospital.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.