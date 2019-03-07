Manzoor Wattoo falls under NAB radar over power abuse allegations

The accountability watchdog, on Thursday, initiated its investigation of the alleged abuse of power committed by the former federal minister of industries and production, Manzoor Wattoo.

As a part of its probe, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has demanded the Utility Corporation of Pakistan (UCP) to submit appointment records during the 2008 stint of Wattoo as the federal minister.

Sources have relayed that a five-member committee of the utility corporation has been constituted to collect the records.

It is believed that Wattoo showered favours to friends and favourites during his ministerial term via illegal postings and recruitment. Sources maintained that he illegally hired over 200 area managers in the corporation.

In an attempt to create vacancies, Wattoo is said to have approved the post of Area Manager to supervise 10 utility stores under UCP. However, previously, the area manager was responsible for 15 utility stores. NAB has been directed by its chairperson to launch an inquiry against Wattoo.

The former minister had joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) after winning two National Assembly seats in the 2008 general polls as an independent candidate. He served as Federal Minister for Industries and Production in the cabinet of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.