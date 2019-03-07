Parliamentary sessions across the world are meant for legislation and debates on key issues pertaining to foreign policy and welfare of the public.

However, such forums have often been used for taking petty jibes, subsequently, making a mockery of the public office one holds. When it goes beyond the level of decency, especially when holding an influential position, it clearly reflects a rather bizarre mindset.

When comparing the recent speeches in the national assembly, Finance Minister Asad Umar spoke in an unbecoming manner against Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The minister not only ridiculed him for speaking in English but also resorted to sneering remarks about his family. This is not where it ends since the minister evidently accused Bilawal of peddling to some ‘international agenda’ just because he preferred to talk in English. In other words, calling him some sort of a traitor.

Whereas, Bilawal’s speech was based on facts about regional and domestic issues given the ground realities of the economic situation Pakistan has gone through owing to multiple factors which arenot exclusively limited to militancy and soaring debt.

The finance minister, being a well-educated person, should have rather avoided such unparliamentary remarks, for he wasnot speaking at some public rally where the atmosphere starkly differs. If this is how sessions are to continue, then perhaps there is no difference between him and some of the old guard politicians belonging to parties like the PML-N.

As for Bilawal’s speech, the minister must be reminded that English is one the two official languages of the country, which is used in all key government departments.

Past leaders such as the founder of the country Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, General Ayub Khan and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also spoke in English, not mentioning that Jinnah had negligible fluency in Urdu.

This isn’t what the much-promised Naya Pakistan was meant for. Change must come from within if we wish to progress in an upward trajectory.

To address issues, there should be concerted efforts instead of indulging in whataboutery. *

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.