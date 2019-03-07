Whistleblowers deserve protection

The assassination of Afzal Kohistani seven years after he exposed one of the most brutal honour killings in the country proves that Pakistan continues to be a highly dangerous arena for whistleblowers. In 2012, Kohistani had exposed the honour killing of four women in rural Kohistan who had appeared in a video singing and clapping alongside men — two of whom were Kohistani’s younger brothers. The exposé sparked a tribal feud that resulted in the murder of three of Kohistani’s brothers in 2013. As such, the authorities must answer as to why Afzal wasn’t given state protection when it was obvious that he was in mortal danger.

It seems any voice that inconveniences anybody in power can be threatened into compliance if not silenced forever, in this country. This is made amply clear by the impunity with which journalists and media persons can be targeted in this country. Since 2000, approximately 60 journalists have been killed in Pakistan in incidents of violence while on assignment or in reprisal killings. Sadly, the vast majority of these cases have not seen any form of accountability.

Then there are other cases where the state itself is found making an example out of those who have revealed uncomfortable truths. Dr ShakilAfridi for example, who helped expose Osama Bin Laden’s hideout in Abbottabad, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Similarly, journalist Saba Eitizaz had to flee the country after doing a story about the kidnapping of a young female journalist Zeenat Shahzadi. Zeenat was herself doing a story related to human rights violations when she was picked up and released after almost 2 years. Eitizaz has been on the receiving end of appalling harassment online and has even received death and acid attack threats on the phone because of her work.

All this will all have to change if Pakistan is ever to improve as a society and a state.

Whistleblowers provide an important service by exposing societal flaws and the crimes of state authorities, without which there is nothing to motivate change. Therefore, legislation must be passed which compels the government to provide journalists and other whistleblowers, the protection they need. *

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.