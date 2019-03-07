Pakistan stocks plunges 274 points amid political noise

The market witnessed a lackluster session Thursday on political noise. The benchmark index moved between an intraday high of +179 and a low of -310 points to finally close at a level of 39,294, down 274 points from the last trading session.

An equity analyst at Trust Securities said the benchmark KSE-100 index once again opened Thursday’s trading session in the “green zone”. Throughout the trading session the market kept fluctuating and went on to make a high of 179 points taking the index to a level of 39,747, after which selling pressure took place that resulted in the index to be unable to maintain its position in the “green” and was eventually pushed into the “red” where it made a low of -310 points bringing the index down to a level of 39,257. However the market did show minimal recovery from that point onwards and as the trading session came to an end the index went on to close off still in the “red”.

Volumes were extremely bleak, standing at 83 million shares where Bank of Punjab (BOP) losing 1.1 percent, Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited (STPL) losing 2.3 percent and Lotte Chemicals gaining 1.5 percent remained the volume leaders with more than 19 million shares changing hands.

On the news front, the National Assembly approved the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s second mini-budget, lifting the restriction against non-filers of income tax returns for purchase of locally assembled cars while also extending the super tax indefinitely.

Resultantly, the auto sector closed higher than its previous day close where Indus Motor Company (INDU) gaining 5 percent, Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) gaining 5 percent and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) gaining 5 percent all closed at their respective upper circuit.

From the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) losing 1.1 percent and Oil Gas Development Company (OGDC) losing 2.2 percent closed in the red zone as crude oil prices edged lower in the international market.

An equity analyst Maaz Mulla expects market to remain range bound and recommends investors to book profit on strength.

