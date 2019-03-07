Govt committed to introduce public sector reforms: Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday said reform was mandate of the present government and it was committed to restructure the public sector to make it more productive and efficient.

The minister was talking to Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor for Institutional Reforms & Austerity, who called on him at Islamabad today. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Ishrat Hussain apprised that proposal is under consideration to delegate more financial powers to the line ministries whereby their projects’ sanctioning limit will be enhanced. He said that Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) will only take up mega projects to save time and reduce burden. He further stated that monitoring and evaluation of projects will rest with the Planning Commission with its representation at Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP).

Welcoming the proposal, Makhdum Khusro said that there is a need to further streamline the process of approving projects. He stated that reform measures are also being taken to make Planning Commission more efficient in planning and developing economic programme for effectively achieving development objectives.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2019.