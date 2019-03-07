Nick Jonas’ song with ex Miley Cyrus is his favourite

With Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus now married to separate people, fans seem to be reminiscing the time when the two were together especially after Nick he revealed this piece of information.

In an interview with Apple Music Chart’s radio show after the reunion of the Jonas Brothers, the 26-year-old singer revealed that his favorite song from their catalogue was the one he did with his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus, titled ‘Before the Storm.’

“She’s a real singer,” Nick stated about Miley who is now married to Liam Hemsworth, adding that: “But we knew that ‘cause we grew up with her.”

“We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalogue song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point, she was 16 and she was singing her **s off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so’,” he went on to say.