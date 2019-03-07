3 killed and several injured in two blasts targeting a political gathering in Kabul

KABUL: 3 killed, 22 injured in twin blasts in a large political gathering in Kabul on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and ex-president Hamid Karzai. Mohammad Younus Qanooni, former lower speaker said to the gathering “Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us,”

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the interior ministry said “We have reports of explosions in the western part of Kabul. Investigations have been launched,”

No one has claimed the responsibility of blasts yet.

More details to follow.