PTI cabinet is clearly not on the same page: Bilawal Bhutto

WEB DESK: In his tweet on Thursday Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto said that “the federal cabinet is not on the same page”.

Mentioning his speech in National assembly Bilawal stated that “Finance minister called my speech ‘mulk dushman’ even though foreign minister agreed with everything I said,”

“So the cabinet is clearly not on the same page. He took issue with my English, even though FM spoke in English. General Umar’s offspring are in no position to lecture ghairat” Bilawal added.