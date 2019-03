ABBOTTABAD: Afzal Kohistani, the man who exposed the 2012 video scandal in Kohistan shot dead on Wednesday in Abbottabad.

Afzal was shot dead multiple times and died at the spot. He was shot dead at 8:00 p.m by some unidentified persons.

Afzal body was taken to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

Three other passer-by were also injured in the incident and where taken to Ayub Medical Complex for further treatment.

More details to follow.