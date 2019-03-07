PSX closes in red amid range-bound trading

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed negative after range-bound activity as the index made an intraday low and high of -194 points & +157 points, respectively.

The market started on a positive note but later traded sideways, eventually closing in the red zone, down 120 points at 39,568 points level.

An equity analyst at Trust Securities said the benchmark KSE-100 index opened Wednesday’s trading session 29 points in the “green zone”. Throughout the trading session the market kept fluctuating and went on to make a high of 157 points taking the index to a level of 39,845, after which selling pressure took place that resulted in the index to be unable to maintain its position in the “green” and was eventually pushed into the “red” where it made a low of -193 points bringing the index down to a level of 39,568. However the market did show some recovery from that point onwards and as the trading session came to an end the index went on to close still in the “red”.

Volumes remained subdued as 81 million shares changed hands during the day. Bank of Punjab (BOP) losing 0.5 percent from the banking sector led volumes with more than 18 million shares. On the news front, the federal secretary of the Finance Division warned that Pakistan might face economic sanctions over non-implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations. Cement sector closed in the green zone where big players such as Maple Leaf Cement (MLCF) gaining 0.9 percent, Lucky Cement gaining 0.8 percent, Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) gaining 1.9 percent and DG Khan Cement gaining 0.4 percent closed higher than their previous day close. On the other hand commercial banks closed lower than their previous day close where Habib Bank Limited (HBL) losing 1.0 percent, Allied Bank Limited (ABL) losing 1.7 percent, MCB Bank losing 1.0 percent and United Bank Limited (UBL) losing 0.3 percent closed in the red zone.

An equity analyst Maaz Mulla expects market to remain range bound and recommend investors to book profit on strength.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.