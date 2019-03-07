South Asia’s first ever remote-controlled cranes arrive in Pakistan

Hutchison Ports Pakistan received three new remote-controlled quay cranes to mark the beginning of the terminal’s second phase in Karachi. This historic development will make Pakistan the first country in the South Asia region to install semi-automated, cabin-less cranes.

Pakistan’s first and only deep-water container port received the first installment of these high-tech cranes, under their agreement signed with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, China (ZPMC) recently, for the purchase of 8 new cabin-less remote-controlled quay cranes, and 24 remote-controlled rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGCs). This incoming equipment will be the first of its kind in the country.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is the first container terminal in Pakistan that has adopted remote-controlled, semi-automatic and driver-less cab technology for its quay cranes. The new remote-controlled quay cranes will be able to lift a container weighing up to 65 tons under the spreader, ensuring safe and smooth operations.

“This is a historic day for Hutchison Ports Pakistan. With the arrival of three new cranes, we have affirmed our commitment to Pakistan’s trade and economy and we shall continue doing so in the future,” said Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager & Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan. “The addition of these cranes will significantly increase our container-handling capacity as well as our overall efficiency. We will be able to further enhance the speed of our operations, directly and indirectly benefitting our customers immensely.”

The deployment of the new cranes is expected to be completed in four days. Following this installation, the terminal will have a total of 11 remote-controlled quay cranes which will significantly increase the overall efficiency of operations. The remaining 5 cranes will arrive at the port by 2021. Furthermore, the company expects to receive 11 RTGCs by October this year while the remaining 13 will arrive by 2021.

