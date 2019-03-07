Reliable power supply boosts investors’ confidence in Karachi

Prominent businessmen and representatives of different industrial associations have highlighted that provision of reliable power to industries over the years have boosted their confidence for future investments in Karachi.

Participants of the Ease of Doing Business ‘Getting Electricity’ indicator sessions shared these views recently. During the session, K-Electric apprised the members of KCCI, SITE Association of Industries, KATI and FBATI about the customer-centric initiatives taken by the utility including simplifying certain requirements to ease the process of acquiring new power connections, reducing its turnaround time, and introducing the facility to pay new connection estimate via convenient installments etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Qazi Ahmed Kamal, Advisor KCCI and SITE Association of Industries said, “Utilities play a very vital role in the industrialization of a country and Pakistan is no exception. Karachi Electric that is supplying power to the city has made wonderful strides in efficiency and overall service levels.” He also said that hopefully the healthy interaction between the power utility and industries will continue and yield more socioeconomic benefits.

Sharing his thoughts Azeem Alavi, prominent businessman said that reduction in turnaround time for provision of new power connections by KE is a positive development and a year on year improvement in different services is being observed. “Response time to address operational queries has also brought down significantly by KE which is positively impacting power consumers across Karachi,” he concluded.

