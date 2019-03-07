Australia’s economy slows ahead of election

Australia’s economic growth ground to a near halt in the second half of last year, official data showed Wednesday, thrusting the issue front and centre of an already contentious general election campaign.

The economy grew at 2.3 percent last year, Australia’s statistics agency said, but slowed considerably in the second half of the year as consumer spending weakened and storm clouds gathered in the long-booming housing market.

Growth for October to December stood at 0.2 percent, after a 0.3 percent reading in the previous three months.

The data are a setback for conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has based his re-election campaign on his stewardship of the economy.

On the hustings, he has repeatedly warned Australians that electing the centre-left Labor party in an expected May election would spell an end to 28 years of continuous growth.

It was the increase in public spending of 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter — as Morrison opened his chequebook for a slew of pre-election community programmes — that helped the economy avoid tipping into negative territory.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tried to strike an optimistic note, telling reporters that the “economy and its fundamentals are strong”.

“The fact that we are growing at a faster rate than any G7 country except the United States is testament to that,” he said.

But the opposition Labor Party said the figures showed the government had “lost the moral authority to campaign and talk about the economy”.