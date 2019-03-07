Shahzad, Fawad sparkle in Quetta’s win over Islamabad in PSL

Opener Ahmad Shahzad struck a solid half century and leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed took three crucial wickets to guide Quetta Gladiators to a convincing 43-run win over defending champions Islamabad United at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday in the last match of the UAE-leg of the Pakistan Super League 2019. Quetta were helped to 180-9 by a brisk 46-ball 73 from Shahzad – his second successive fifty in PSL 4 — but apart from that none of the Quetta batsmen could score big. Pakistan born Australian Fawad then chipped in with 3-26 to halt Islamabad to 137-9 in 20 overs to ensure Quetta’s seventh win in nine games, assuring them of a top two finish in the league. They are currently placed at the top of the six teams table. Luke Ronchi top-scored for Islamabad with blistering 43-ball 64 studded with three sixes and seven boundaries but at the end that was not enough. Peshawar, 12 points in nine matches, are in the second position in the points table. The defeat leaves twice winners Islamabad in a spot of bother with eight points in nine games (five defeats and four wins) as they are placed third. Karachi are fourth with eight points (four wins and four losses in eight matches). Lahore are in the relegation zone currently occupying the fifth spot having registered just six points in eight games. They have lost five matches and won three out of eight while Multan Sultans are sixth with just four points in nine games (seven defeats and two wins).

Chasing a daunting nine an over on a tough Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch, Islamabad raced to 62 without loss in the ninth over when wickets started to fall. Fawad had Cameron Delport stumped by Sarfraz Ahmed for 25 that came off 24 balls with four boundaries. Two more wickets fell in the space of three runs, Fawad bowled Phil Salt (two) and from the other end Mohammad Nawaz had Asif Ali for zero. Ronchi and Samit Patel (14) added 35 but young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain — who took 2-32 — claimed Patel and Faheem Ashraf in the same over. In between Fawad had Ronchi caught off a miscued drive to end Islamabad’s hopes. Earlier, it was Shahzad who anchored Quetta’s innings.

Islamabad pacer Faheem Ashraf bowled with bite as he took 4-18 in his three overs while Amad Butt grabbed 3-40 to dismantle Quetta.

Brief scores:

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad by 43 runs.

Quetta Gladiators 180-9 in 20 overs (Ahmad Shahzad 73; Faheem Ashraf 4-18, Amad Butt 3-40) VS Islamabad United 137-9 in 20 overs (Luke Ronchi 64; Fawad Ahmed 3-26).

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.