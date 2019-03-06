Former NY Mayor Bloomberg to forgo 2020 White House bid, will focus on climate change

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will not seek the Democratic nomination for US president in 2020 but will instead launch an effort aimed at combating climate change, he said on Tuesday.

A billionaire who could have sunk millions of his own dollars into a campaign, Bloomberg had publicly toyed with running and has become a vocal critic of Republican President Donald Trump. He spent millions of dollars last year helping Democrats retake control of the US House of Representatives in congressional elections and has invested in advocating for sweeping gun-control laws.

Bloomberg, 77, made his 2020 announcement in an opinion piece on the site of Bloomberg News, the company he runs.

He said he was mindful of the difficulty of prevailing in the Democratic Party nominating primary process, especially given the leftward turn the party has taken in recent years.

“I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election,” Bloomberg wrote. “But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

A former Republican and independent, Bloomberg would have run as a more moderate candidate among the progressives who currently dominate the 12-member field, which so far largely consists of sitting US senators.

“Many people have urged me to run,” he wrote. “Some have told me that to win the Democratic nomination, I would need to change my views to match the polls.”

Any path to the nomination for Bloomberg would have been complicated by the entry of former Vice President Joe Biden, another moderate, into the race. Biden has said he will decide soon whether to mount a run.

Other possible candidates such as US Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Montana Governor Steve Bullock and former US Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas are also considering jumping in.

Climate Push

Rather than running, Bloomberg said he would use his massive personal fortune – estimated at more than $50 billion – to launch a new climate change push, Beyond Carbon, with the goal of moving the nation away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy sources.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.