CM inaugurates multipurpose projects at Punjab Safe City Authority

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar today visited the head office of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) where he inaugurated the multipurpose facilities project for officers and staff. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he is pleased that the best facilities are arranged for the staff adding that conducive atmosphere helps to boost the working potential of the staff. Usman Buzdar also presided over the 24th board meeting of Punjab Safe City Authority.

He said that the scope of safe city project is being extended to other cities as it is playing an important role for the eradication of the crime. The enhanced scope of this project will benefit the people and Punjab province will be protected through the latest technology. The Kasur Safe City Project will be operationalized soon. Construction of buildings for safe city project has been completed in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, he added. The PSCA project will be completed through the public-private partnership in Rawalpindi.

The Chief Minister approved new recruitment for PSCA and extension in the contract of COO was also granted approval. The meeting approved amendments in service regulations of PSCA and provision of financial aid to the legal heirs in case of death of the employee. The married female employees will be granted 90 days of maternity leave. The employees’ contracts will be extended for another four years in case of satisfying performance while the contract will not be extended in case of poor performance. The PSCA employees will be eligible for gratuity after the completion of one-year service. The meeting also approved an increase in salary of junior executive officers as well as the career plan of police communication officer. It was also decided that the online payment of e-challan would be possible. The Chief Minister directed that necessary steps should be given final shape at the earliest so that the hassle of going to banks for the payment of e-challans could be avoided. The Chief Minister also visited the media monitoring room and video wall and inspected the monitoring of the traffic system through the latest CCTV cameras. CEO PSCA told that nine lakh and 25 thousand violators have been fined through the e-challan system and a sum of Rs.100 million is collected from them.

Latter on the day, the maiden board meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. It may be added here that no board meeting was ever held during the five-year tenure of the previous government. Commissioner OPC Usman Anwar briefed about the departmental performance.

The Chief Minister accorded approval to draft the new act and directed that final recommendations should be presented after consulting the line departments for finalizing the new act. Similarly, pending cases should be disposed of on priority. The meeting decided to constitute district-level OPC committees and the Chief Minister directed to complete the nomination of members at the earliest. Constitution of advisory council was also given approval. Chief Minister directed to constitute a committee for the nomination of advisory council members. He said that matter pertaining to giving allowance to the OPC staff should be sent to the cabinet committee for finance & development. The expatriate Pakistanis are our precious asset. Their role in strengthening the national economy cannot be ignored and the government will extend every possible facility to them.

The Chief Minister was briefed that 77 cases of expatriates have been resolved during the tenure of the incumbent government and properties worth Rs.34 crore have been retrieved. Board members including provincial minister Bau Muhammad Rizwan, Advocate General Punjab, SMBR, Addl. Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), Chairman P&D, Spokesman to CM, Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab, Commissioner OPC Punjab, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Abbas, assembly members including Umar Tanvir, Khayal Ahmad, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Shaheena Kareem and others attended the meeting.

Earlier on the day, Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab Ms. Sara Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the performance of the bureau. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that efforts made by the bureau for destitute children are praiseworthy and Punjab government will provide complete support to it. It is a great misfortune that such children are forced to beg. The begging children will be handed over to the CPWB during the campaign against the beggary. Such children will be fully taken care of and education and training will be provided to them to make them a useful citizen of the society, he added.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.