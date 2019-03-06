A report released Tuesday by the National Academies of Science ties the recommended limit on sodium to a reduced risk of chronic disease. The report, which is expected to serve as a guide for policymakers, says the updated guidance is meant to convey that cutting back on salt can reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, even if people are still above the recommended limit of 2,300 mg a day for most adults. Previously, the recommended limit was based on an “upper intake level,” a threshold experts use to indicate a variety of potential bad effects.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.