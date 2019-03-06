Five select books on literature, poetry, culture and more

SINDHI ADAB: AIK MUKHTASIR TARIKH BY ATTIYA DAWOOD — this book covers the history of Sindhi literature and the changes that have occurred in the field during the last seventy years starting with a summary of Sindhi literature before Partition. The author covers all genres of Sindhi literature including short stories, poetry, travelogues etc. The book analyses contemporary literary topics, tendencies and trends, as well as literature influenced by political and social affairs. It thus covers not only Sindhi language and literature but also the history of Pakistani literature.

DEFIANCE OF THE ROSE: SELECTED POEMS OF PERVEEN SHAKIR BY NAIMA RASHID — without a doubt, Perveen Shakir is one of the best-loved poets of the Urdu-speaking world. This long-awaited translation makes her work accessible to a more diverse audience. Rendered into English with the steady hand of a poet, these translations capture the resonance and flow of the originals. Both for the reader who knows Perveen Shakir as well as the one who does not, the poems in this volume offer a glimpse into the full breadth of her work. Between the chilling piece that opens the collection and the troubling finale, many poems here will surprise even those who are already familiar with her work in Urdu.

PAKISTAN’S RADIOACTIVE DECADE: AN INFORMAL CULTURAL HISTORY OF THE 1970S BY NIILOFUR FARRUKH, AMIN GULGEE & JOHN MCCARRY — this book focuses on the cultural output of the 1970s, the most momentous decade of Pakistan’s history, and the discourse it generated in the cultural and social spaces. It examines the unprecedented experimentation that occurred in a diverse range of fields, including art, dance, music, television, fashion and advertising. A pool of forty writers, present their reflections of the national scene in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The book is based on an exhibition by the same title co-curated by Niilofur Farrukh and Amin Gulgee in Karachi in 2016.

JOURNEY INTO EUROPE: ISLAM, IMMIGRATION & IDENTITY BY AKBAR AHMED — in this book, Akbar S Ahmed observes the historical relationship between Europe and the Muslim world and current complicated and controversial issues including terrorism and immigration as well as the new pressures of security, globalisation and multiculturalism. With his team of researchers, he has interviewed Muslims as well as non-Muslims from all walks of life; the findings thus allowing him to give a comprehensive and clear-eyed exploration of Islam in Europe.

PAKISTAN CINEMA 1947-1997: SECOND EDITION BY MUSHTAQ GAZDAR — first published in 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of Pakistan, the book features a review of films before Partition, plots of great cinema classics, trivia and cinema lore. It contains anecdotes and reminiscences about the people who shaped the entertainment industry, as well as interviews with directors and producers. In this second edition, IA Rehman, Haris Gazdar and Aisha Gazdar provide their analysis of the two decades since, marking 70 years of the country’s film industry.

