‘Maleficent 2’ gets a new poster, title, and release date

Angelina Jolie is back in horns On Wednesday, Disney released a new poster for the upcoming sequel to Maleficent which revealed the movie’s new release date and full title: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The Jolie-starring, dark fantasy flick will hit theaters Oct. 18, 2019 – a huge jump up the calendar from its originally-scheduled May 29, 2020 release date. Directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the Maleficent sequel – which centers on Disney’s famed evil fairy first seen in the classic Sleeping Beauty – boasts a script by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster and sees cast members from the 2014 movie, Elle Fanning (Aurora) and Sam Riley (Diaval), return alongside Jolie.

The sequel also adds Michelle Pfeiffer as Queen Ingrith and Harris Dickinson will play Prince Phillip. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Robert Lindsay are also joining the cast.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.