Mawra Hocane and Uzair Jaswal graduate

Mawra Hocane and Uzair Jaswal attended their graduation ceremony at the University of London. The two celebs posted the news on their individual official Instagram accounts.

“A few moments in life are just so intense & profound that in that very moment one doesn’t know what to do with it . I truly didn’t think I would ever graduate alongside my career but today while I walked on that stage all I felt was gratitude, so much gratitude for living this life, for having the best of all worlds, for all the Love & prayers all of you say for me, for all the faith my faculty has always shown in me! I’m just so so thankful!” wrote Hocane.

“These two humans looking at me with the shining light in their eyes on my graduation day trumps all the joys & emotions I have ever felt in my entire life,” she continued.

The actress added: “Mama I hope you know that you’re my inspiration & my strength, you’ve pushed me to achieve more & more in life. You’re the backbone of our family! We are who we are because of your vision & persistence. I can never put to words how you have selflessly nurtured & loved all of us! Love you!”

Jaswal is also thrilled about achieving the milestone.

“It’s been a long time coming, proved to be a little tough due to my little side endeavours (I like to do a bit of acting in between and I dabble with music too sometimes),” he posted, adding: “But for real. I am super stoked and really humbled by today. I couldn’t have done it without my parents being there by my side every step of the way and my teachers being so patient with me and so supportive of me!”

