The accidental Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Buzdar finally accepted Fayyaz Chohan’s resignation after the information minister had yet another provocative outburst, this time against the Hindu community. His repetitively obnoxious behaviour is an example of a much larger problem. That of a symbolic chief minister who cannot reign in his cabinet.

Former CM Mustafa Khar once compared the power of Punjab’s Chief Minister to that of The Prime Minister’s. Khar, like his successors, understood the political importance of Punjab and the influence of those who rule it. It is half the nation’s economy and population fit into a single province. Much like what England is to the UK. Even geographically, it encapsulates Islamabad. So quite literally all roads to Islamabad lead through Punjab. As such, rarely can any political party rule in Islamabad without the support of Punjab.

Yet on August of 2018, to the shock and confusion of almost everyone, Imran Khan appointed Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s Chief Minister.

Immediately, people compared the decision to when Nawaz Sharif appointed Mamnoon Hussein for President. The Presidency is more or less a ceremonial position so having a lame-duck occupy such a seat didn’t affect the state of affairs. The Chief Ministry of Punjab on the other hand, is anything but ceremonial. It is the administrative apex and a position that can make or break a province.

Despite the unenthusiastic response, Imran Khan doubled down on his support for Buzdar. He dedicated his maiden tweet as PM to defending the freshman CM. Later, Khan went so far as to say Buzdar would be one of the best Chief Ministers in history. The reason being he hails from an improvised and destitute constituency, he is honest and not rich, and a potential political equivalent of legendary cricketer Waseem Akram. Unfortunately, those are four reasons for why he shouldn’t be CM. Allow me to explain;

One, PM Khan argued that Buzdar “comes from one of the most backward areas of Punjab…It is an area that has no electricity, water or a doctor.” Well, Buzdar’s father was an elected MPA on three different occasions. Buzdar himself was a district Nazim for seven years. As such do they not share some responsibility for the poverty and destitution of that area? In all those years could the House of Buzdar not improve their constituency’s condition?

Two, Buzdar is honest. Imagine you have to go for surgery. When asking about your doctor’s qualification’s you find out he has none. But he is considered to be the most honest person in the whole hospital. Chances are your surgery will not go well especially if Dr. Sarwar, Dr. Ellahi, and Dr. Khan are whispering in his ear. Honesty is not a substitute for competence. It should supplement it but it will not compensate for inadequacy.

Three, he is poor and as such will sympathise with the poor. Pakistan’s primary problem is not rich people treating poor people badly. It is the powerful treating the powerless badly. The Buzdar family might be poor, but they are anything but powerless. They are the chiefs of their tribe, and elected officials from that area. Furthermore, Imran Khans cabinet is swollen with wealthy individuals. Why is being poor a requisite only for the Chief Ministry?

Last but not least, the PM reminded us that as a cricket captain he selected many unknown players. Some of them went on to become superstars like Waseem Akram. He prophesized that Buzdar could be one such pick. But ‘The King Of Swing’ was good enough to become Captain after Imran Khan retired. Is the PM suggesting Buzdar could one day become Prime Minister after him? It is highly unlikely but it shouldn’t be, because no less than three Punjab CM’s went onto become Prime Ministers. The fact is if you’re not Prime Minister material, you’re not Chief Minister material either.

Historically, the CM of Punjab has been the right hand of Prime Ministers. He has been a critical number two, upon whose stable shoulders the premier has ruled. Pervez Elahi as CM reinforced PML-Q’s dominance during the Musharraf era. Shahbaz Sharif ‘s was the engine behind the elder Sharif’s agenda. Mustafa Khar was Bhutto’s chief enforcer in the tumultuous political arena of the 1970’s. It is improbable that Buzdar will be any of those things for Imran Khan.

Imran Khan once quipped “U-turns are a Hallmark of great leadership.” Punjab now requires a course correction. In the eight months since PTI came into power, Lahore is looking run down. It is not as clean or glittery as it used to be. Craters in the roads are getting deeper; the fauna more arid and piles of trash are appearing. One can only imagine how the rest of Punjab is doing.

Pakistan is set to run out of water, urbanization is poisoning the air, and millions of citizens are coming of age with no education or job prospects. Punjab is the flagship province and the economic backbone of the federation. It deserves better.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2019.