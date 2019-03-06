Indian threat remains despite ease of tensions: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has remarked that despite the ease of tensions with India, threats still remain. He was addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary meeting.

“It was because of timely and correct decisions that war was averted,”PM told the meeting.

According to sources, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was commended for his diplomacy during the meeting.

Sources further added, PM said that the decision to act against banned organization was not made under any pressure and was an internal matter of the country. He added that very clear message had been sent to the international community that Pakistan would act in its self-interest.

The Finance Amendment Bill 2018-19 was also approved during the PTI parliamentary meeting.

Pakistan’s military representative Major General Asif Ghafoor has cautioned that the situation will “go bad”if New Delhi opts for further escalation. He said that the ball was in India’s court after Pakistan’s peace gesture of releasing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

Speaking about the possibility to an Indo-Pak war, Major General Ghafoor said, “We were I would say close to war because when they [India] violated the airspace under token aggression, we went for response.”