Amid tensions with India, China pledges support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China has reiterated its support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office at the conclusion of two-day visit of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to Islamabad on Wednesday.

“Both Pakistan and China reaffirmed their time-tested and all weather strategic cooperative partnership. Pakistan thanked China for its steadfast support,” the statement said. Both sides noted with satisfaction the strong bonds in the bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance cooperation and coordination at all levels.

Vice Foreign Minister Kong underscored that Pakistan and China are close friends and partners. He reiterated China’s support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s measures against terrorism.

The vice foreign minister was briefed on Pakistan’s efforts to resolve all issues with India through dialogue. During his stay, the visiting dignitary called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He also held talks with the foreign secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral cooperation and current situation between Pakistan and India were discussed in Vice Foreign Minister Kong’s meeting with Army Chief General Bajwa. “H.E. Mr Kong Xuanyou, Vice Foreign Minister of China called on COAS. Matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral cooperation and current situation between Pakistan and India discussed. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability,” Inter-Services Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor posted on his Twitter handle.

The Chinese diplomat’s visit comes as tensions between Pakistan and India escalated rapidly following a suicide car bombing on February 14 that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-held Kashmir. New Delhi accused Islamabad of harbouring the Jaish-e-Mohammad group behind the attack, which Islamabad has vehemently denied.