Chief of Defence Staff Germany meets COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI- General Eberhard Zorn, Chief of Defence Staff of Germany called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation particularly standoff between India and Pakistan.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for peace and stability in the region. He also made mention of Pakistan’s services in UN Peacekeeping and expressed desire to enhance bilateral relations.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Chief of Defence Staff laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.